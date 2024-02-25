‘Supreme Court Needs To Go Back to Being the People’s Court’: Justice Lokur

"When the judgment came about cancelling the remission of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, many of the headlines and commentators said that faith in the judiciary is being restored. The fact that the word ‘restored’ was being used is an indication that there was a loss of faith," said Justice Madan B Lokur, former judge of the Supreme Court of India.

At the 17th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival, Justice Lokur sat down for an interview with The Quint about the state of the Indian judiciary, his dissatisfaction with the Article 370 verdict, and more.

Read edited excerpts below.