Seizure In Pracha’s Office Should Be Videographed: Delhi Court 

The victim, Irshad Ali, was allegedly made to falsely depose in court. “These findings were supported by the witnesses of this case who recorded their testimonies under Section 164 of CrPC before the concerned hon’ble courts,” the report read.

Ali, whose shop was allegedly burnt and looted during the northeast Delhi riots, had told the court that he could not identify the accused named in his complaint as he did not know who the people were. This happened in August 2020, after which Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav directed the police to investigate the allegations, pass appropriate directions, and requested the Delhi Commissioner of Police to look into the matter.

In the August 2020 police report, the police explained that, “During the investigation, he (Ali) was enquired about Deepak, Navneet, and Mintu, as mentioned in his complaint. He said that he knew them by their names and did not know anything about them personally. He also stated that he did not identify the accused persons in the video.”

PTI reported how the police report included Ali’s brother, Dilshad's statement as well. Dilshad had said they both were home when they got the call about the shop being looted and, hence, had not actually seen anyone loot their shop, contrary to the complaint submitted in his brother’s name.