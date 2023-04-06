Sudarshan News Falsely Claims Blast In UP Took Place in a Muslim Person's House

A set of videos showing a cloud of smoke emerging out of some houses following a blast is going viral on social media with a claim that this happened at a Muslim person’s house near a mosque in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, that killed four family members.

It further added that chemical drums were recovered from one Mohammad Shafiq’s house, which allegedly led to the blast.

Who shared it?: Several social media users, along with right-wing propaganda channel Sudarshan News UP shared this video to claim that the blast happened at Mohammad Shafiq’s house in Uttar Pradesh.

Sudarshan News has has been called out several times for spreading disinformation.

(Note: We have refrained from adding links to this post due to the graphic nature of the videos.)