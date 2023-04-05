Fact-Check: This Video of Ram Navami Celebrations is Not From Pakistan

Fact-Check | This video of Ram Navami celebration is from Srinagar and not Pakistan as claimed.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a grand procession being carried out on the streets is being shared on the internet, claiming that it shows Ram Navami celebrations in Pakistan.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
The video has gone extremely viral on social media platforms with the same claim.
What is the truth?: The video shows Ram Navami celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on 30 March.
The procession was reportedly organised by Kashmiri Pandits which started at Tankipora and passed through Lal Chowk.
How did we find out?: We noticed a watermark on the top-right of the video's frame, which said VOA (Voice of America) and carried texts in Urdu.
On translating the keyframe with Google Lens, we found the text said, "Kashmir Pandit in Srinagar".
The video carried a watermark of VOA.
Using this as a hint, we searched for the video on VOA's social media accounts and came across the same video uploaded on 30 March on their Twitter handle.
The caption mentioned that Kashmiri Pandits took out a procession called 'Shobha Yatra' through various places in Srinagar amid high security.
News reports: A report published in The Hindu said Kashmiri Pandits participated in a procession to celebrate Ram Navami in Srinagar.
It mentioned that people walked from Habba Kadal, chanting slogans and marching towards Lal Chowk.
It concluded at Hanuman Mandir at Hari Singh High Street.
The report was published on 30 March.
Conclusion: This video of people participating in a procession to celebrate Ram Navami is from Srinagar and not Pakistan as claimed.
