Video of Woman Being Detained by Police in Karnataka Shared Without Context

As per reports, the police mistook the woman (seen in the viral video) as a protestor.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact- Check | While the video is indeed from Karnataka, it lacks the important context.</p></div>
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A video of a woman dressed in saffron-coloured saree being detained by police personnel is being circulated on the internet as recent visuals from Congress-ruled Karnataka.

What's the claim?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle shared the clip with a caption saying, "*Is wearing saffron clothes now a crime in Karnataka?**Congress Govt. in Karnataka* "A respectable woman is waiting outside the Mata Chamunda Devi temple for her husband, who is about to return from the temple."."

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(More archives of similar such claims could be found here, here, and here.)

What's the truth?: The claim lacks proper context. As per recent reports, the woman along with her husband were mistakenly detained by the police in Karnataka.

  • They were assumed to be part of the protests, which were taking place on the Chamundi Hill road.

Finding the source of the video: We noticed that the video carried a watermark of the media outlet TV9 Kannada.

The video carried a watermark.

(Source: Viral video/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

  • Next, we conducted a keyword search using the words "tv9 kannada woman stopped temple karnataka" on YouTube and found the same visuals on the media outlet's channel.

  • It was shared on 9 September with a title that said, "Chamundi chalo: Police stopped a woman who was going to Chamundi darshan.. The woman burst into tears."

News reports: A report published in Kannada Prabha said that a major drama unfolded during the 'Chamundi Betta Chalo' procession, which was called by the Hindu Jagran Vedike.

  • The protests were called after Banu Mushtaq was invited to inaugurated Dussehra.

  • The police had detained Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and members of the Hindu outfit as a precautionary measure.

  • The report said that a woman, who had come to offer prayers at Maa Chamundeshwari temple, was stopped by the female police after they thought that the former was also a protestor.

  • The woman said that she was there to pray at the temple as her daughter had an interview.

  • The report further said that after the police tried forcing her into a vehicle, she said that she was only visiting the temple and not a part of the protests.

The report was last updated on 9 September 2025.

(Source: Kannada Prabha/Screenshot)

Other sources: A Star of Mysore report, too, said that a couple who had travelled from Bengaluru to visit the temple were mistakenly arrested by the police at the Sangolli Rayanna Circle.

  • After it was revealed that the woman was a devotee and not a protestor, the senior police officers intervened and released the couple from custody.

  • However, the couple returned to Bengaluru without being able to offer prayers at the temple after being being shaken by the ordeal.

The report was published on 9 September.

(Source: Star of Mysore/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral claim lacked the important context of the woman being mistaken as a protestor.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

