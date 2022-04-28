Old Image Showing Covered Slums Revived After Boris Johnson's India Visit

An image showing a slum area covered in white cloth while the dwellers peep from behind, is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that the areas were covered in the backdrop of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent visit to India.

Johnson had visited Ahmedabad on 21 April 2022 as a part of his two day visit to India. The leader also met his Indian counterpart in Delhi where they affirmed their defence and strategic cooperation partnership.

However, we found out that although there are reports of slums being covered ahead of PM Johnson's visit, this image is from 2021, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Ahmedabad to inaugrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in view of India celebrating 75 years of Independence.