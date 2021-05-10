No, Sky News Didn’t Criticise EAM for ‘Flouting Norms’ at G7

An edited video of Sky News’ bulletin has gone viral on social media to falsely claim that the foreign media criticised the Indian delegation at the G7 meeting for allegedly flouting isolation rules.

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar joined the G7 meeting virtually on Wednesday, 5 May, in London after two members of the Indian delegation reportedly tested COVID-positive.

However, we found that the viral video has been doctored and there is a stark difference between the original news bulletin and the viral one.

Further, Jaishankar’s images with foreign dignitaries United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Home Secretary of the United Kingdom Priti Patel shown in the viral video were captured before he went into isolation on 5 May and not during the isolation period, as claimed.