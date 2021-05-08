No, That’s Not Navneet Kalra in Photos With Sonia & Rahul Gandhi!

A set of photos is viral with the claim that the man seen standing with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is Delhi-based businessman Navneet Kalra.

This comes in the backdrop of Delhi Police seizing 96 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha restaurant and another nine from Town Hall in Khan Market in on Friday. Both the restaurants are owned by Kalra.

However, the man seen in the viral images is not Navneet Kalra but Augusto Cabrera, a master chef turned entrepreneur at Town Hall.