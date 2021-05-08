No, That’s Not Navneet Kalra in Photos With Sonia & Rahul Gandhi!

A set of photos is viral with the claim that the man seen standing with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is Delhi-based businessman Navneet Kalra.
This comes in the backdrop of Delhi Police seizing 96 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha restaurant and another nine from Town Hall in Khan Market in on Friday. Both the restaurants are owned by Kalra.
However, the man seen in the viral images is not Navneet Kalra but Augusto Cabrera, a master chef turned entrepreneur at Town Hall.
CLAIM
The claim shared along with the images identifies the man as Navneet Kalra and mentions how oxygen concentrators were seized from Khan Chacha restaurant in Delhi.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We scanned through Navneet Kalra’s Facebook profile and found that he had shared the images in 2019 and mentioned that they are from January 2015.
The caption shared along with the images mentions that it was taken at the Town Hall restaurant in Delhi and one Augusto Cabrera was tagged in the post.
Further, we compared Navneet Kalra’s photos with the man seen in the viral images and found a stark difference between the two.
Evidently, man with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the viral images was misidentified as businessman Navneet Kalra.
