No, This Video Doesn’t Show a ‘Gen-Z Protest’ Against Vote Theft in Jaipur

A video showing people marching on the streets while carrying torches is being shared on social media.
The claim: Those sharing the video have claimed that it shows a Nepal-like 'Gen-Z' protest from Rajasthan's Jaipur to Delhi, against alleged vote theft (vote chori) in the country.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The visuals are actually from a torch procession taken out by politician Naresh Meena's supporters, to raise their voices after the roof of a school building collapsed in Piplodi, Rajasthan.
How do we know?: A simple reverse image search led us to an Instagram post shared on with a caption in Hindi.
Loosely translated, it said "Thousands of youth, holding torches in their hands, gave the message that this movement will not stop until innocent children get justice. This is not just a procession, but the voice of those innocent souls whose future was snatched away. (sic)."
It was also shared with a hashtag which read, '#Jhalawar_school_accident.'
A relevant keyword search led us to a news report by NDTV Rajasthan, which said that Naresh Meena's supporters, including his son, carried out a torch procession on the streets of Jaipur, "demanding justice for the families of the children who died in the Piplodi school accident in Jhalawar."
Meena also shared a video of this march on his verified X account, noting that it was done "In memory of the children who died in the Pipolodi accident."
The Jhalawar school accident refers to an incident where the roof of a government school collapsed in Jhalawar's Piplodi village on 25 June 2025, killing seven students and injuring 27 others, The Hindu reported.
Police clarify: Rajasthan Police's verified X account reshared a post making the claim, calling it "completely fake."
They added that it showed a torch rally from "Triveni to Gurjar ki Thadi in Mahesh Nagar, Jaipur on 25.09.2025 in support of Naresh Meena. (sic)."
The Quint had previously debunked another claim related to this incident in October 2025, when it was falsely shared as a video from Uttar Pradesh.
Conclusion: A video of a rally taken out to support a politician is being shared to falsely claim that it shows people in Jaipur protesting against vote theft.
