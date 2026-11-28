A video is going viral on social media, purportedly showing Indian National Congress (INC) Member of Parliament (MP) Shaktisinh Gohil saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 'hiding the truth' about China secretly occupying 200 km, as well as about the Tejas aircraft.

The claim: In the video, Gohil purportedly questions the BJP on why the issue regarding the 200 kms of land involving China has not yet been disclosed to the public.