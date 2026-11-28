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A video is going viral on social media, purportedly showing Indian National Congress (INC) Member of Parliament (MP) Shaktisinh Gohil saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 'hiding the truth' about China secretly occupying 200 km, as well as about the Tejas aircraft.
The claim: In the video, Gohil purportedly questions the BJP on why the issue regarding the 200 kms of land involving China has not yet been disclosed to the public.
He also goes on to question whether the Tejas Mark-1A aircraft has been built or if it's "another lie from the BJP."
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is the viral claim true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is a deepfake.
How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search related to the viral video and couldn't find any reports on it or any credible sources sharing it.
We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video shared by the official X account of Shaktisinh Gohil with a similar framing.
In the video, he talks about how PSUs were established, talking about the IDBI strike and how he stands with the employees.
There is no mention of China or Tejas aircraft.
News agency IANS published a report stating that Gohil, during the press conference, flagged "alleged large-scale irregularities and lack of transparency in the proposed sale of IDBI Bank to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings."
The official YouTube account of the Indian National Congress uploaded the full video of Gohil's party briefing at the AICC Office, New Delhi.
The video doesn't show Gohil making the statements from the viral claim.
Is it AI?: We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detector, which flagged it as 98.3 percent likely to have AI-generated speech
We ran the video through Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, and it flagged the audio as AI.
Conclusion: The video is a deepfake and doesn't show real footage of Shaktisinh Gohil saying the BJP is 'hiding the truth' about China secretly occupying 200 km.
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