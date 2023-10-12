Old Video of Several Rockets Being Fired Falsely Linked to Israel-Hamas Conflict

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of Several Rockets Being Fired Falsely Linked to Israel-Hamas Conflict

This video predates the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine; it has been on the internet since 2020.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: An old video on several rockets being fired in being falsely linked to the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A video showing several rockets being fired during night is going viral on social media with two separate claims.

  • One of the claim states that this video shows rockets being fired on Israel's Tel Aviv.

  • Another claim states that Israel fired these rockets on areas where Hamas group was located.

What's the truth?: This video predates the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.

  • The video has been on the internet since 2020.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed reverse image search on some of the keyframe of the viral video and came across a post of X (formerly Twitter) carrying the same video.

  • The post was from 3 February 2020 and it states that it shows Turkish forces retaliating against the Assad regime Syria.

  • We also found a YouTube video from 28 February 2020 which also links the clip with Syria.

Old reports: We found reports about an airstrike in Syria's Idlib province where 33 Turkish soldiers were killed on the night of 27 February 2020.

Although we haven't been able to independently confirm the location or the context of the video, it is clear that the clip is old and unrelated to Israel-Hamas war.

Conclusion: An old video on several rockets being fired in being falsely linked to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

