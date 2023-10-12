Old Video of Several Rockets Being Fired Falsely Linked to Israel-Hamas Conflict

Fact-Check: An old video on several rockets being fired in being falsely linked to the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An archive of the post can be seen here.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed reverse image search on some of the keyframe of the viral video and came across a post of X (formerly Twitter) carrying the same video.
The post was from 3 February 2020 and it states that it shows Turkish forces retaliating against the Assad regime Syria.
We also found a YouTube video from 28 February 2020 which also links the clip with Syria.
Old reports: We found reports about an airstrike in Syria's Idlib province where 33 Turkish soldiers were killed on the night of 27 February 2020.
Although we haven't been able to independently confirm the location or the context of the video, it is clear that the clip is old and unrelated to Israel-Hamas war.
You can check more of our fact-check stories related to this war here.
Conclusion: An old video on several rockets being fired in being falsely linked to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)