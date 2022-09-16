Scripted Video of an Old Man Drugging a Woman Shared With a Communal Claim

Fact-check: This video is scripted.
(Source: The Quint)
A video showing an old man performing rituals on a woman and drugging her is going viral on social media.
Later, he also tries to pull the unconscious woman into a bedroom with an intention of sexually abusing her. When the narrator of the video stops the man, he justifies by saying that he was helping out with her problem of infertility.
The claim states that all Islamic preachers deceive women with their acts and have wrong intentions.
However, we found out that this video is a scripted one. The longer version of the video carried a disclaimer stating that the events seen in the video are not real.
BJP UP media panelist Prashant Umrao, who has been called out for spreading disinformation in the past, also shared this video as a real incident.
An archived version of the post can be seen here.
On conducting a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, we came across a longer version of the same video uploaded on Facebook on 12 September 2022.
The 11:52 long video was shared with the caption which suggested that an Islamic preacher drugged a woman, who sought his help to conceive a child.
It reads, "Everything in this Video is imaginary. Imaginary because reality is too bitter to be told or shown. Events shown in this are not real compared to what has actually been happening in countries like ours. (sic)"
The video has a disclaimer.
Evidently, a staged video is being shared as a real incident of an old man trying to sexually abuse a woman by drugging her.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)