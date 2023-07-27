Scripted Video of Couple Helping a Priest Having Seizures Goes Viral as Real

Fact-check: A scripted video showing a priest having seizures being helped by a Muslim couple is being falsely shared as a real life incident.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a man and a burqa-clad woman stopping on the road to help a priest who is experiencing seizures is going viral on the internet.
The video also shows a child sitting beside the priest.
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, we came across the longer version of the viral video.
This longer version was uploaded on YouTube by '3RD EYE' on 6 May 2022.
The viral video starts from 0:35 timestamp.
The description of the video states that this channel shares 'scripted dramas and parodies' and this video is made for 'entertainment purposes'.
The video is scripted and dates back to 2022.
At the end, the video also carried a disclaimer which said, "Characters in this video are entertainment and education purpose (sic)."
The video does not show a real life incident.
Conclusion: A scripted video showing a priest having seizures being helped by a Muslim couple is being falsely shared as a real life incident.
Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)