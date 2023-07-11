Is This a Clip of a Grandfather Marrying His Grandson’s Wife? No, It’s Scripted!

Fact-Check | The video is scripted and is being falsely shared as a real incident.
A video of a person fighting with an elderly man in front of a crowd is going viral on the internet. It shows both men fighting over a woman in the video.
What are users claiming?: Those sharing the video have claimed that the man fixed his former wife's Nikah Halala to his grandfather. However, his grandfather refused to complete the Nikah Halala and decided to stay married to the woman.
About Nikah Halala: It is a practice in which women, after triple talaq, are required to marry another man, consummate the marriage, and then divorce him in order to remarry her former husband. You can read more here.
What is the truth?: Neither is the claim true nor does the video show a real incident. The video is scripted and has been on the internet since November 2022.
How did we find out?: We noticed people speaking in the Bengali language in the video. Taking a hint from it, we performed a keyword search on YouTube and came across the longer version of the video.
It was uploaded on an unverified channel named 'Sharmin Shakil'.
The video was posted on 25 November 2022 and was titled, "Son-in-law married 80-year-old grandfather's daughter-in-law Mysterious event | Sharmin Shakil 2022."
At around the 7:00 timestamp, one can see the viral video playing.
It can also be seen that people are smiling and laughing in the video, an indication of it not being a real incident.
The video's description carried a line in English that said, "Hello friends how are you? I have come to you with today's entertainment. Keep watching the entertainment and if you like the video, like, comment, share, thank you."
The description identified the location as Bangladesh.
The description said that the video was made for entertainment.
A comparison shows that the people seen in the viral video have also featured in other videos on the YouTube channel.
Conclusion: The video is scripted and is being falsely shared as a real incident on social media platforms.
