Fact-Check: Scripted Video of Older Man Marrying Younger Girl Viral as Real
This is a scripted video, which has been made for "entertainment purpose."
A video showing an old man marrying a young woman is going viral on social media as a real incident.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and found a longer version of the same video on YouTube.
The video was uploaded by a channel named 'Karan Kotnala' on 21 December 2022.
The viral video shows a flipped version of the original video.
The original video carried a disclaimer at 0:38 timestamp which mentions that the video was made for "entertainment purposes only."
The description of the video stated the same.
Same woman seen in other scripted videos: We found the woman from the viral video in a different scripted video on the same channel.
We found another YouTube channel, 'Crazy Krishav', that had uploaded another video with the same woman.
Conclusion: We could not identify the original creator of the viral video, however, it is clear that this is a scripted video.
