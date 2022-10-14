Photo From Uttar Pradesh’s Purvanchal Expressway? No, it’s From Rajasthan

A photograph showing a two-wheeler lodged inside a large hole in the road is being widely shared on social media, claiming to show the condition of the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, which was inaugurated in November 2021.

However, the claim is false.

We found that the photograph was from Pali Road in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The Quint spoke to the local police, who confirmed that the incident took place in their area and that the rider of the two-wheeler suffered from minor injuries.