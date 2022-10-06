Fact-Check: News Articles About Power Theft by UP Madrasas Are Misleading!

The articles made a misleading claim that 400 madrasas were found without power connections.
Hindi news organisations – Navbharat Times and Live Hindustan – ran a news article about power theft in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur stating that about 400 mosques and madrasas were using electricity without a registered connection.
However this is misleading, and it's not just the numbers but also the selective targeting of one specific religion.
As per a Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL)'s assistant engineer Vishal Malik, the advisory was not religion-specific, and was issued to all religious institutions that were found having illegal electricity connection.
Failing registration, the religious places were told that the supply of electricity to their premises would be cut.
The articles claimed that the madrasas and mosques were utilising power illegally, since they did not have registered electricity connections in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.
A keyword search led us to an article published by The Times of India on 25 September. The headline said that 59 temples and 115 mosques were asked to get power connections by the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) in Rampur city.
The headline mentioned 59 temples and 115 mosques.
The move came ahead of the festive season, after the power distribution company (discom) found that one of the major reasons for their losses was power theft.
The advisory mentioned that if the places failed to get a connection within seven days, they would not get electricity supply, as per TOI.
Speaking to The Quint, PVVNL Assistant Engineer Vishal Malik said that the advisory was not issued only to mosques and madrasas.
"As far as I know, power has not been cut for any of the listed institutions so far," Malik said.
He shared a document with the The Quint, with names of the places that had received the notice. It listed 59 temples and 115 mosques or madrasas.
The document had a list of 59 temples.
The document had a list of 115 mosques and madrasas.
Clearly, 174 religious places – 59 temples and 115 mosques – were issued advisories by the power department in UP's Rampur over power theft. The claim that 400 mosques and madrasas were found to be doing so is misleading.
