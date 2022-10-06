Fact-Check: News Articles About Power Theft by UP Madrasas Are Misleading!

Hindi news organisations – Navbharat Times and Live Hindustan – ran a news article about power theft in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur stating that about 400 mosques and madrasas were using electricity without a registered connection.

However this is misleading, and it's not just the numbers but also the selective targeting of one specific religion.

As per a Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL)'s assistant engineer Vishal Malik, the advisory was not religion-specific, and was issued to all religious institutions that were found having illegal electricity connection.