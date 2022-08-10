No, SC Has Not Ordered the Formation of ‘All India Organisation of Taxpayers'

A viral claim on social media says that the Supreme Court of India (SC) has ordered the formation of an "All India Organisation of Taxpayers," which will oversee the approval of and monitor freebies – such as loan waivers, free water, free electricity – offered by governments and political parties across the country.

The text welcomes the move as the money used to implement freebies is taxpayer money, and "taxpayers should have the right to oversee its use."

However, the claim is false. While the Supreme Court has not passed any such orders, it recently suggested the formation of such a body following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

The apex court suggested the "expert body" be comprised of stakeholders such as "Finance Commission, Reserve Bank of India, Niti Ayog etc., (sic)" among others.