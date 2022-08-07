‘Every State Played Crucial Role’: PM Modi on COVID-19 at NITI Aayog Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog on Sunday, 7 August, at Rashtrapati Bhawan's cultural centre in Delhi and said that every State played a crucial role in India's fight against COVID-19.

"Every State played a crucial role according to its strength and contributed to India's fight against COVID-19. This led to India emerging as an example for the developing nations to look up to as a global leader," the PM said.

He added that for the first time since Independence, the country's Chief Secretaries met together and deliberated issues of national importance for three days.

"This collective process led to the development of the agenda for this meeting," said the PM.