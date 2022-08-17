Fact-Check: No, SBI Logo Was Not Inspired by Ahmedabad's Kankaria Lake

Fact-check: The claim states that the SBI logo is inspired by Ahmedabad's Kankaria Lake.
An image of a top-view map of Kankaria lake of Ahmedabad is circulating on social media with a claim that this lake was the inspiration behind State Bank of India's (SBI's) logo.
This theory has been floating on the internet for years with even several news organisations believing it to be true. But back in 2018, Shekhar Kamat, one of the designers of the SBI logo, had clarified that the logo signifies a keyhole and has nothing to do with Ahmedabad's lake.
The image is being shared with a claim that suggests SBI's logo is inspired by Ahmedabad's Kankaria Lake.
This claim, however, isn't new. This has been doing the rounds since 2014. Back in the day, news organisations like News18, InShorts, and Dainik Bhaskar had shared the same.
On conducting a keyword search on Google using 'SBI logo inspiration Ahmedabad lake,' we came across a video by digital news outlet Scroll from 23 November 2018.
The video included an interview with Shekhar Kamat, one of the members of the two-member design team for the SBI logo.
He also dismissed the claims about the logo being inspired by Kankaria lake from Ahmedabad and said that it is unrelated to the lake.
In the same interview, he also added that he hadn't been to Kankaria lake while he was working on the logo, so there was no way that he could look at the top view of the lake.
Clearly, the claim going viral on social media about the SBI logo being inspired by a lake from Ahmedabad is not true.
