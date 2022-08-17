Fact-Check: No, SBI Logo Was Not Inspired by Ahmedabad's Kankaria Lake

An image of a top-view map of Kankaria lake of Ahmedabad is circulating on social media with a claim that this lake was the inspiration behind State Bank of India's (SBI's) logo.

This theory has been floating on the internet for years with even several news organisations believing it to be true. But back in 2018, Shekhar Kamat, one of the designers of the SBI logo, had clarified that the logo signifies a keyhole and has nothing to do with Ahmedabad's lake.