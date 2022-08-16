Old Clip of BJP MLA Singing National Song Linked to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Fact-Check | Video of BJP MLA wrongly singing Vande Mataram is from 2019 and not recent.
A viral video showing a person wrongly reciting the national song of India has gone viral with a claim that it shows Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rameshwar Sharma during a rally organised as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
This video has been shared as recent by many Congress leaders, including national spokesperson Rohan Gupta, and the Congress Minority Department.
However, we found that while the video did show Huzur MLA Sharma, it is from 2019 and isn't linked with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
The claim was shared by the national spokesperson of Congress, Rohan Gupta, with a caption that read, "मध्यप्रदेश भाजपा विधायक रामेश्वर शर्मा हर घर तिरंगा अभियान के दौरान राष्ट्रगीत सुनाते हुए ।"
[Translation: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma reciting the national song during the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.]
The video was also shared by other verified handles belonging to the Congress party like the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress, Congress MLA from MP Shashank Bhargava, and the Congress Minority Department.
We noticed a NewsTak logo on the top-right corner of the viral video. We conducted a keyword search with the BJP leader's name along with the name of the news outlet and found the video on the channel's YouTube handle, published on 4 January 2019.
The video was titled, "BJP नेताओं का वंदे मातरम् सुनकर, छूट जाएगी हंसी."
[Translation: You will be left laughing hearing BJP leaders sing Vande Mataram.]
Taking a cue from the video, we conducted a keyword search and found news reports about a protest rally held by BJP leaders at the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Park in Bhopal.
A report in The Times of India said that the BJP leaders at the rally were unable to sing the song.
We also found a video uploaded on Twitter by Sharma on 2 January 2019, with a caption that when translated from Hindi, read, "We will sing Vande Mataram, we will sing till our last breath. Congress is following in Jinnah's footsteps by becoming a puppet in the hands of terrorism and dividing the country, but this country knows the truth about the sacrifice of the martyrs."
Evidently, an old video showing a BJP MLA wrongly singing 'Vande Mataram' was falsely linked with the recent 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
