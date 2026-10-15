Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, Photo Doesn’t Show CJP’s Saurav Das Using ChatGPT for Press Conference

No, Photo Doesn’t Show CJP’s Saurav Das Using ChatGPT for Press Conference

The screen open on Das' smartphone shows the iPhone Notes app.

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<div class="paragraphs"><p>A photo showing CJP's Saurav Das with his phone is being widely shared to falsely claim that used ChatGPT during a press conference.</p></div>
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A photo showing CJP's Saurav Das with his phone is being widely shared to falsely claim that used ChatGPT during a press conference.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A photo showing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das during a press conference is being shared on social media, where users called Das out, claiming that he used ChatGPT to prepare his talking points ahead of a press conference.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, Das' smartphone shows Apple's Notes application, not ChatGPT.

Also ReadVideo of Altercation Between Woman Protester and Cop Viral With False Claims

How did we find out the truth?: Das' orange phone resembles Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max variants.

Das has an iPhone 17 Pro.

(Source: X/Amazon/Altered by The Quint)

We looked at a screenshot of a ChatGPT search query on an iPhone and saw that the icons shown on the application did not match the ones on Das' screen.

The icons on the top do not match.

(Source: X/ChatGPT/Altered by The Quint)

None of the AI chatbot apps we checked, including Gemini, Perplexity, Grok, and Claude, resembled the layout seen in the claim. (Swipe).

Google's Gemini app on iPhone.

Perplexity app on iPhone.

X's Grok app on iPhone.

Claude app on iPhone.

  • However, we noticed that a screenshot of an open note on Apple's Notes app was similar to the app on Das' screen.

  • This confirms that Das was using the Notes app and not an AI chatbot for his notes.

The Notes app was open on his phone.

(Source: X/Notes/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: A photograph showing the Notes app on Saurav Das' phone is being shared with the false claim that he used ChatGPT to talk to the media.

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