2020 Video of Cops Thrashing Woman in West Bengal Falsely Shared as Recent One

(Trigger Warning: Physical violence)

A video showing a uniformed police personnel hitting a woman on the streets of West Bengal is being shared to claim that it is a recent incident.

The claim also states that Muslim men are thrashing women publicly along with the police officers.

Some context: This claims comes in the back drop of the Sandeshkhali protests, in which women of the village alleged sexual harassment, land grab and intimidation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.I