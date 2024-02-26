Old Video From Bihar Falsely Shared as From West Bengal's

(Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual harassment. Reader discretion advised)

A distressing video showing a woman riding pillion on a bike getting physically assaulted by a group of men is going viral on social media.

What is the claim?: The claim states that this is a recent video from West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, which shows a Hindu woman being attacked.

(Note: We have refrained from adding any archive links due to disturbing nature of the visuals.)