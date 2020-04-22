In WB’s Baduria, Cops & Locals Clash Over COVID-19 Relief Material

"The police urged the protesters to return to their homes and assured them that they will be delivered essential items. However, the protest went on, provoking the police to "use force", said a police officer to PTI.

State Food Supplies Minister, Jyotipriyo Mullick, also told the agency that the incident happened after a councillor told the local residents that they will be supplied with ration and relief material.

"After I came to know about the incident, I enquired about it and found that all families in the area have received the free ration being provided by the state government. The trouble happened after the local councillor, who promised some relief material in his personal capacity, failed to provide it to all the families," Mullick said, adding that he'd instructed the Block Development Officer to provide relief materials to those who need it.

The police has arrested several locals in regard to the incident.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI).