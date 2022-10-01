Sadhguru’s Comment on Breast Milk vs What Research Says About It

A five-year-old video of the founder of Isha Foundation Jagadish 'Jaggi' Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, talking about the production of breast milk in humans has resurfaced once again.

In the video, Vasudev can be seen claiming that lactating women produce different qualities of milk depending on the gender of the child. He then goes on to add that the milk produced from each breast for twins of opposite sexes is also different.

The comment was made during a conclave held at the Indian Institute Of Technology, (IIT) Delhi in March 2017.