'No Proper Research?': Trevor Noah’s Chat With Sadhguru Has Twitter Divided

Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, also known as Sadhguru, was a guest on The Daily Show, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. “TONIGHT: @SadhguruJV is here to discuss the Save Soil movement,” the official tweet read. Sadhguru’s ‘Save Soil’ campaign is touted as a way to prevent desertification.

The Daily Show, a popular late-night show, giving a platform to Sadhguru has resulted in mixed reactions. Several users questioned if Noah’s team put in adequate research before inviting him on the show while some appreciated the show for giving the cause a platform.