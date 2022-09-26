Complaint Filed Against Assam CM, Sadhguru for ‘Night Safari’ at Kaziranga

The complainants have demanded the immediate arrest of Sadhguru Jagdish 'Jaggi' Vasudev, Sarma, state Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and others, who were part of the jeep safari. Else, they want a public apology from the alleged violators as per law, reported PTI. They also demanded stringent action against Sadhguru for entering the park after the end of the stipulated time for tourists and driving a jeep with headlights on.

Narah and Pegu asserted said that the fringe dwellers have sacrificed their land, cattle, and endured many hardships for the cause of protection of the park and have always abided by the rules and laws.

"Blatant disregard to the laws by VIPs should not be tolerated," they said.