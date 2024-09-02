Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Old Video of RSS Rally in Kerala Falsely Shared as One From Haryana

Fact-Check: Old Video of RSS Rally in Kerala Falsely Shared as One From Haryana

This video of RSS rally is from Kerala and dates back to 2022.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
Fact-check: An old video of RSS rally from Kerala is going viral on social media as a recent video from Haryana.
i

Fact-check: An old video of RSS rally from Kerala is going viral on social media as a recent video from Haryana.

(Photo: The Quint)

A video of members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marching on the streets is going viral on social media to claim that it was recently recorded in Haryana.

Haryana is set to witness legislative assembly elections on 5 October.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives similar to the claim can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video of the RSS rally is from Kerala and dates back to 2022.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google using some of the keyframes from the viral video.

  • This led us to an Instagram post shared on 7 October 2022.

  • The caption stated that it shows members of RSS marching in Tanur, Malappuram district of Kerala.

  • We also found another Facebook post shared on 8 October 2022 by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh — RSS East Godavari-Andhra Pradesh.

  • Both these videos were the clearer version of the viral clip and we could noticed a green board reading 'Tanur' and another shop name 'Chettinad'.

  • Taking a cue, we found the location on Google maps.

  • Some video reports shared by IBC24 and Tatwamayi News from 2022 also carried different visuals of the same rally that happened in Kerala.

Conclusion: An old video of an RSS rally from Kerala is going viral on social media as a recent video from Haryana.

