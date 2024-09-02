Fact-Check: Old Video of RSS Rally in Kerala Falsely Shared as One From Haryana

advertisement
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google using some of the keyframes from the viral video.
This led us to an Instagram post shared on 7 October 2022.
The caption stated that it shows members of RSS marching in Tanur, Malappuram district of Kerala.
We also found another Facebook post shared on 8 October 2022 by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh — RSS East Godavari-Andhra Pradesh.
Both these videos were the clearer version of the viral clip and we could noticed a green board reading 'Tanur' and another shop name 'Chettinad'.
Taking a cue, we found the location on Google maps.
Some video reports shared by IBC24 and Tatwamayi News from 2022 also carried different visuals of the same rally that happened in Kerala.
Conclusion: An old video of an RSS rally from Kerala is going viral on social media as a recent video from Haryana.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)