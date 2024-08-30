No, NSA Ajit Doval Did Not Share This Viral Graphic Talking About RSS

advertisement
A graphic is doing the rounds on social media platforms with a claim that it shows National Security Advisor of India (NSA) Ajit Doval's views on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
What does the graphic show?: It insinuates that the RSS is protecting Hindus from Islam. The post is shared with a caption that says, "This is Ajit Doval's message. Anyone who understands it will understand that the flood will come with full force, and no one can stop it. Hindus are eating and sleeping comfortably."
What is the truth?: The viral claim is false as Doval does not have an account on Facebook or other social media platforms.
Famous meme template: When we performed a Google Lens search on the viral graphic, we came across a website named 'Know Your Meme', which carried several such variations of the former.
It is known as 'Dam Edits' and was originally used in 2016 for political commentary. However, the template became popular, and several other memes have appeared on the internet.
Doval has no Facebook handle: Team WebQoof came across an announcement on the official Facebook handle of Ministry of External Affairs.
It said that Doval has no official account on Facebook. The post also cautioned people against impostor accounts under his name.
Several accounts on Facebook under Doval's name: We found that there are several Facebook handles that were either fan pages of Doval or were impostor accounts.
One of the pages, which had over a lakh followers, carried a similar profile picture as seen in the viral graphic.
Conclusion: It is clear that Doval did not share the viral graphic, as multiple social media users claimed.
