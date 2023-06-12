Fact-Check: Has Rohit Sharma Announced His Retirement From Test Cricket?

Fact-Check | A fake post is being shared to claim that Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from test format.
(Photo: Rohit Sharma Facebook/Altered by The Quint)
A note is being shared on social media platforms to claim that Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from the test format of the game.
The context: It is being shared after India lost to Australia in the finals of 2023 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) which was held at The Oval, London between 7-11 June.
Who shared the claim?: A handle named 'ImROhitt45' shared the note on their Twitter account. Its caption said, "Retirement from Test cricket (sic)."
An archive of the post can be seen here.
Are these claims true?: No, there is no information available in the public domain to support the claim of Sharma announcing his retirement from test cricket.
The words in the viral note have been taken from the note shared by former captain Virat Kohli who stepped down as the test captain in January 2022, after leading the side for over seven years.
How did we find out?: We went through Sharma's official social media handles, including his Twitter account, but we did not find any posts about his retirement.
Next, a keyword search did not return any results which mentioned about Sharma making any such announcement.
A simple reverse image search led us to the same note uploaded on Kohli's official Twitter handle.
The note was posted on 15 January 2022 and talked about Kohli's journey as a test captain for seven years.
While saying that he has done his job with absolute honesty, he said the time has come for him to step down as the Indian cricket team's test captain.
In the note, Kohli thanked former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and former coach Ravi Shastri.
News reports about Kohli stepping down: The Quint published a story in January 2022 which talked about Kohli stepping down as the captain of the longest format of the game.
Kohli's tenure as the test captain witnessed India achieving new levels of success in home and away test series.
Kohli eventually stepped down as India's most successful test captain.
The story was published on 15 January 2022.
Conclusion: A fake note is being circulated to claim that Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from test cricket.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)