No, Viral Video Doesn’t Show Advocate Saurabh Kirpal Dancing to Hindi Song

A video of a man dancing to the song ‘Aa Hi Jaiye’ from the 2001 Hindi film Lajja at the beach has gone viral on social media, where users have identified the dancer as senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal.

The claim: The post is being shared in bad taste, mocking Kirpal and sharing the video to imply that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud is desperate to pass the marriage equality law in India.