Virat Kohli Steps Down as Test Captain; Thanks BCCI, Shastri and MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli has announced his decision to step down as Indian men's Test captain through a post on social media this Saturday evening.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the Indian team lost the three-match Test series 1-2 to South Africa. India are currently the top ranked Test team in the world.

After being handed India's Test captaincy by MS Dhoni midway through the 2014-2015 Australian tour, Virat has led India in whites in 68 matches of which the team has won 40, lost 17 and drawn 11.

"It has been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honest and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s night the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team," writes Virat in the note he posted on social media.