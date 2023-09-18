Video of ‘Robot Playing Badminton’ Match With Humans Is Al-Generated

Fact-Check: This video has been made using Artificial Intelligence by a TikTok user.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.) This video is also viral on YouTube.
What is the truth?: This video has been created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) by a TikTok user by replacing a person playing badminton with a robot.
The actual video shows a badminton rally between a man playing opposite the two children.
How did we find out?: We performed a keyword search on Facebook and found a video that had several similarities to the viral clip.
It was uploaded by a page called "Phalore bedmation club" on 21 October 2021.
The video showed a man engaged in a badminton rally with the two children.
Here is the link to the Facebook post.
Below is a comparison showing the key similarities between the viral and original videos.
The highlighted portions are the key similarities in the viral video and original video.
Further, we performed a Google reverse image search and came across the viral video on TikTok by an account called MagicalMagicWorld. We accessed the video using a virtual private network (VPN).
The video was posted with the hashtag "AI."
An archive of the TikTok video is here.
Here are a few examples of the videos created by TikTok user, MagicalMagicWorld.
The Quint's WebQoof team had debunked a similar claim of a robot competing with a human at table tennis. The video was digitally altered to add the robot.
Here is a preview of the similar story.
Conclusion: The viral video has been AI-generated to add the robot playing against the children and does not show a real match between humans and robots, as claimed.
