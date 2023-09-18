Video of ‘Robot Playing Badminton’ Match With Humans Is Al-Generated

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of ‘Robot Playing Badminton’ Match With Humans Is Al-Generated

This video has been created using Artificial Intelligence to add the robot playing opposite the children.
Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: This video has been made using Artificial Intelligence by a TikTok user.  

A video of a 'robot' engaged in an intense badminton rally with two children is being widely shared on social media.

Those sharing the video have called it the future of sports and "cutting-edge".

What is the truth?: This video has been created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) by a TikTok user by replacing a person playing badminton with a robot.

The actual video shows a badminton rally between a man playing opposite the two children.

How did we find out?: We performed a keyword search on Facebook and found a video that had several similarities to the viral clip.

  • It was uploaded by a page called "Phalore bedmation club" on 21 October 2021.

  • The video showed a man engaged in a badminton rally with the two children.

Here is the link to the Facebook post. 

  • Below is a comparison showing the key similarities between the viral and original videos.

The highlighted portions are the key similarities in the viral video and original video. 

  • Further, we performed a Google reverse image search and came across the viral video on TikTok by an account called MagicalMagicWorld. We accessed the video using a virtual private network (VPN).

  • The video was posted with the hashtag "AI."

  • We found other videos posted by this TikTok user. All these had themes of robots competing with humans in different sports.

  • These videos were also accompanied with the hashtag "AI."

Here are a few examples of the videos created by TikTok user, MagicalMagicWorld. 

  • The Quint's WebQoof team had debunked a similar claim of a robot competing with a human at table tennis. The video was digitally altered to add the robot.

Here is a preview of the similar story. 

Conclusion: The viral video has been AI-generated to add the robot playing against the children and does not show a real match between humans and robots, as claimed.

