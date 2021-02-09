Rihanna Took A Dig at Kangana Ranaut? No, It’s a Fake Tweet

An edited screenshot of a tweet by pop star Rihanna, seemingly taking a dig at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, has gone viral on social media. The text of the fake tweet reads, “I pay the dancers in my show more than her last five films have earned.”

This comes after Rihanna’s tweet highlighting the ongoing farmers’ protest caused a global stir, which prompted Ranaut to lash out and slut-shame the actor-singer.