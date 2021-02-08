Liquor Distribution at Farmers’ Protest? No, Video Traced to April

Multiple reverse search results led us to several Facebook posts and YouTube videos that were uploaded in April 2020 and they can be viewed here, here and here.

We haven’t been able to independently verify the location and date of the video, however, we could trace it back to April 2020 which is before the three farm bills were passed.

Similar false narratives have been circulated and debunked in the past about the farmers protest to prove that the ones protesters are not genuine farmers. Several claims have been made about Khalistanis infiltrating the protests, but none have been proven. You can read all our fact-checks here.