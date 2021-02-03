Edited Image of Rihanna with Pak Flag Viral after Tweet on Farmers

An image of Rihanna purportedly posing with a Pakistani flag went viral on social media, hours after the song-songwriter tweeted in support of farmers protesting against the new farm legislations introduced by the Modi government in September 2020.
However, we found that the said image is morphed. In reality, Rihanna had posed with a flag supporting the West Indies cricket team.
CLAIM
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We ran a reverse image search on the viral image and found the original image that was uploaded on Twitter by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in July 2019.
A side-by-side comparison of both the images pointed out that the viral image has indeed been edited to replace the flag.
Taking cues from the tweet, we searched Google with ‘Rihanna at ICC World Cup in England’ and found a report by The Indian Express dated 2 July 2019, which carried the same image.
According to the report, the pop singer was supporting the West Indies cricket team in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.
Evidently, an image of Rihanna cheering for the West Indies cricket team in England was morphed to claim that she is a ‘Pakistan supporter’.
Published: 03 Feb 2021,08:19 PM IST