Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Is Not Selling Beef Biryani Mix, Image Is Edited!

The photo has been edited. The original image shows a Pakistani brand's name.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The photo has been altered to include Patanjali's logo.</p></div>
The photo has been altered to include Patanjali's logo.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

A photo showing a box of a spice blend with the words 'Ramdev Beef Biryani' on it is being shared on social media.

The claim: The box, which also carries yoga guru Baba Ramdev's brand's name 'Patanjali', is being shared to claim that it makes a spice blend to cook beef, which is a sacred animal in Hindu culture.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the image was edited to include 'Ramdev' and 'Patanjali'.

  • The original image shows a spice blend by a Pakistani FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) brand called National.

How did we find out the truth? We ran a reverse image search on the photo, which led us to grocery delivery websites (links here, here, and here) carrying a similar image.

The website carried a similar image.

(Source: Basic Vending/Screenshot)

However, these websites identified the brand as 'National' and did not mention 'Ramdev' or 'Patanjali, confirming that the photo was an edited one.

The words 'Ramdev' and 'Patanjali' have been edited on to the photo of the box.

(Source: Facebook/Amazon/Altered by The Quint)

Taking a cue from this, we used the term 'National Beef Biryani' as keywords on Google.

  • This led us to more listings of the product, which was being sold on Amazon and Walmart in the USA.

  • However, we could not find this product listed on the company's website.

  • National Foods' website mentions that their products are sold in several countries, including Canada. USA, UAE, and Pakistan. It does not mention India.

Conclusion: An edited photo is being shared to claim that Baba Ramdev's Patanjali is selling a beef biryani spice blend.

