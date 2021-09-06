'Major Terror Attack' Undefined by Govt, but Rajnath Singh Says None Since 2014

Apart from the data provided by the government in the Parliament, a look at the news reports also shows the incidents of such attacks.

Communist Party of India (Maoist) Party – which is included in the Schedule of Terrorist Organisations along with all its formations and front organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 – has been responsible for several attacks since 2014, especially in Chhattisgarh.

The most recent attack took place in April 2021 where 22 security personnel were killed. In April 2017, Maoists killed 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and injured seven in Sukma district. In March 2018, nine CRPF personnel were killed in an ambush by Maoists in Sukma.

Some other terror attacks include the Pathankot attack of January 2016 by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists and the explosion in a Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train in 2017 carried out allegedly by ISIS terrorists.