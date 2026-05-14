No, This Video Doesn’t Show BJP Workers Targeting Muslims in Kolkata

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What did the viral post say?: The X (formerly Twitter) subscriber named 'Arffa Khannum' shared the clip with a caption that said, "They are conducting house-to-house searches in Muslim homes, dragging people out of their houses, and subjecting them to inhuman torture."
(Note: The visuals could be triggering. Viewer discretion is advised.)
What are the facts?: The video dates back to March of this year, when a woman named Sameena Shaikh and her daughter were assaulted in Maharashtra's Nashik. This made the viral claim false.
How did we find that out?: On conducting a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found the same visuals uploaded on an X handle named 'Siraj Noorani'.
The video was posted on 27 March.
It was shared with a caption that said, "A shocking incident has come to light in Shivajinagar area of #Nashik, where a 32-year-old woman was cheated and beaten up. The woman was promised a job and when she demanded the money back, she was beaten up. According to sources, the authorities are investigating the matter."
Other sources: Next, we searched on YouTube with words in Marathi "नाशिकच्या शिवाजीनगरमध्ये महिलेला मारहाण" (Translation: woman beaten in shivajinagar nashik).
This directed us to an unverified channel named '24NASHIK XPRESS NEWS' that carried the same visuals.
It was uploaded on 26 March with the title which when translated to English said, "Shocking incident on Nashik Road; Woman beaten up, video surfaced#Nashik #BreakingNews #ViralVideo."
Another YouTube channel called 'Nashik News' shared a video report based on the incident on 27 March.
Its title loosely translated to, "Nashik News Woman beaten up in Jail Road area; Financial dispute over alleged assault, video goes viral..."
The video carried a byte from the victim, who identified herself as Sameena Shaikh. Shaikh said that the man physically assaulted her and her daughter.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and from Nashik.
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