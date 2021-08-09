Enough Phone Call Videos, Sportspersons Should Get Their Rewards: Rahul Gandhi

In an Instagram post on Monday, 9 August, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Enough videos of phone calls, now sportspersons should get rewards as promised."

The leader accompanied his words with screenshots of a media report, as well as tweets written by Olympians, which iterated that they were not paid the rewards promised in the past.

The tweets were posted by Neeraj Chopra, the recent recipient of India's first gold medal in an athletics event at the Tokyo olympics, and Bajrang Punia, who won the bronze olympic media in wrestling.