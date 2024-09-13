This Photo Does Not Show Rahul Gandhi With Manmohan Singh's Daughter Amrit Singh

advertisement
A photo showing Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) and Congress' Rahul Gandhi is going viral to claim that he is seen traveling with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's daughter, Amrit Singh.
(This post garnered 1.3 million views while the time of writing this story. Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
What's the truth?: Gandhi was accompanied by his childhood friend and Congress leader Amitabh Dubey, and Dubey's wife, Amulya Gopalakrishnan - who is being misidentified as Amrit Singh.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search about Gandhi and Amrit Singh but did not find any recent reports or photos of the duo.
We found Supriya Shrinate, the chairperson of Congress’s social media cell, had shared details about this image refuting the viral claim.
She stated that the viral photo shows Gandhi with his childhood friend Amitabh Dubey and Dubey's wife, Amulya.
Dubey is in-charge of research and monitoring at AICC Media, the communications department of Congress and he is also the president of the Delhi branch of All India Professionals Congress.
Dubey's wife seen in the picture, Amulya Gopalakrishnan, is a columnist at The Economic Times, Times of India, The Frontline and The Indian Express.
We have also contacted Dubey for a comment, and the story will be updated once we receive a response.
Conclusion: A photo showing Rahul Gandhi with Amitabh Dubey and Amulya Gopalakrishnan is going viral to falsely claim that he was spotted with Amrit Singh.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)