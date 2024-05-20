Fact-Check: This Photo Does Not Show Rahul Gandhi Holding China's Constitution

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: This Photo Does Not Show Rahul Gandhi Holding China's Constitution

The book in Rahul Gandhi's hand is the coat pocket edition of the Indian constitution.
Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a false claim about Rahul Gandhi.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a false claim about Rahul Gandhi.</p></div>
A photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding up a red book is being shared on social media, where users are claiming that it shows him holding a copy of the Chinese constitution.

Who shared it?: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the photo, along with images of the Indian and Chinese constitution, asking, "Does Rahul carry a Chinese Constitution?"

An archive of this post can be seen here.

At the time of writing this report, Sarma's post had gathered over 17 lakh views.

(Archives of more claims can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, Gandhi was carrying a coat pocket edition of the Indian Constitution, which is published by Eastern Book Company (EBC).

How did we find out the truth?: Using the keywords 'Constitution of India red cover', we checked whether there were any versions of the Constitution with a red cover.

  • This led us to a page with the Constitution on the website of Eastern Book Company (EBC), which mentioned that it showed the 'Coat Pocket Edition' of the document.

The book is an edition of the Indian Constitution.

The book seen here closely resembles the book in Gandhi's hand.

The book in Gandhi's hand is EBC Webstore's coat pocket edition of the Indian Constitution.)

  • When we looked for more visuals of the book on social media, using the keywords 'Constitution coat pocket edition'.

  • On X, we came across a photo of the directors of EBC gifting Union Home Minister Amit Shah a copy of the same edition of the Constitution.

  • We also came across a posts sharing a photo of former President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding the same edition of the Constitution.

  • The photo was taken in 2017, shortly after Kovind became president, as per a report by The Statesman.

PM Modi was also given the same book.

Conclusion: A photo of Rahul Gandhi holding a red book has gone viral with the false claim that it shows him holding China's Constitution.

