No, Rahul Gandhi Wasn't ‘Absent’ From the Parliament During National Anthem

advertisement
A video from the Parliament showing the national anthem playing is going online to falsely claim that the leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi missed the anthem and joined the session late.
The claim comes after the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha happened on 24 June 2024 at the new Parliament House in New Delhi.
Who shared it?: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh vice-president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy along with several social media users shared this claim to take a dig at Gandhi.
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google using 'Rahul Gandhi late in Lok Sabha assembly' but did not find any valid reports on it.
At 4:13 timestamp, Gandhi can then be seen walking up to his seat in the same outfit, a white T-shirt and black trousers.
Youth Congress leader Srinivas BV also took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that this viral claim is false.
Conclusion: A misleading claim about Rahul Gandhi being absent from the Parliament during the national anthem is going viral on social media.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined