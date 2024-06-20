This Clip of Uddhav Thackeray Talking About Throwing Shoe at Rahul Gandhi Is Old

Fact-check: An old video of Uddhav Thackeray insulting Rahul Gandhi is being shared as a recent one.
A video of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi by calling him nalayak (useless) and stating that the latter should be beaten with a shoe is going viral on the internet as recent.
What is he saying in the viral video?: Thackeray says in Marathi, "I was the only one who called Rahul Gandhi useless and said that he should be beaten with a shoe."
What's the truth?: We found out that the video is from 2019 before Thackeray and Gandhi became allies following the formation of the INDIA bloc.
Video shows Thackeray criticising Gandhi for allegedly insulting Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (also known as Veer Savarkar).
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keywords on Google using 'Uddhav Thackeray threatens Rahul Gandhi with shoe'.
This led us to a YouTube video shared by Republic World shared on 18 September 2019 and the title read, "Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams Mani Shankar Aiyar Over Savarkar, Threatens Him".
This video was recorded at the book launch of 'Savarkar: Echoes from a Forgotten Past', by Vikram Sampath.
This was also covered in 2019 by India TV, Times of India and India Today.
Conclusion: An old video of Uddhav Thackeray insulting Rahul Gandhi is being shared as a recent one.
