Fact-Check: Old Video Passed Off as 'Indian Workers Being Sent Back From Qatar'

A video which shows a huge crowd standing near parked buses is being shared on social media with a claim that Gulf countries are sending back Indian migrant workers in their countries.

This comes after several countries, including Gulf nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which consists of 56 member states, condemned the disparaging remarks made by Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammed on a primetime news debate on 26 May.

While the claim doesn't specifically mention a country, on viewing the video, we found that it was from Qatar and it was not linked to the recent controversy.

We could trace the video back to March 2022 and it showed a workers' strike at the Redco International in Qatar.