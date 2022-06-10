Fact-Check: Neither the BJP nor RJD Flag Was Placed Atop This Pole in Tamil Nadu

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders shared a photo, which shows four men standing on top of one another and placing the party's flag on an electric pole, claiming that it is from Tamil Nadu.

The leaders captioned the photo saying, "Lotus is blooming in Tamil Nadu."

However, we found that the image of the BJP flag is photoshopped. In the original image, the men were seen erecting a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) flag at Shahpur Kutub village in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.