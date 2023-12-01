PM Modi in Dubai for COP28 Summit, Scheduled To Meet World Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Dubai on Thursday, 30 November, to attend the World Climate Action Summit and the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties' on climate, or COP28.
He was received by United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Interior Minister and Deputy PM Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport.
"Landed in Dubai to take part in the COP28 Summit. Looking forward to the proceedings of the Summit, which are aimed at creating a better planet," the prime minister took to X to say.
During the visit, Modi is scheduled to hold meetings with world leaders and take part in special events aimed at the furtherance of climate action goals, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The PM is also scheduled to address the summit on Friday.
Rousing welcome: Meanwhile, Modi was given a rousing welcome from members of India's vast diaspora in Dubai, who chanted slogans of 'Ab Ki Baar Modi Sarkar' and 'Vande Mataram'.
"Deeply moved by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Dubai. Their support and enthusiasm is a testament to our vibrant culture and strong bonds," Modi tweeted, expressing gratitude to Indians living in the Arab country.
Purpose of the summit: The World Climate Action Summit will see world leaders participate in discussions on how to reduce reduce greenhouse gas emissions and thus tackle the challenge of climate change.
COP28 will be taking place from 30 November to 12 December under the UAE's presidency. However, PM Modi is only on a one-day visit to the UAE and has a packed itinerary on Friday.
"I look forward to joining special events including on climate finance, Green Credit initiative and LeadIT. I also look forward to the opportunity to meet some of the other leaders present at Dubai, and discuss ways to accelerate global climate action," Modi said.
