PM Modi in Dubai for COP28 Summit, Scheduled To Meet World Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Dubai on Thursday, 30 November, to attend the World Climate Action Summit and the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties' on climate, or COP28.

He was received by United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Interior Minister and Deputy PM Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport.

"Landed in Dubai to take part in the COP28 Summit. Looking forward to the proceedings of the Summit, which are aimed at creating a better planet," the prime minister took to X to say.