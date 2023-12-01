COP28: India's Proactive Climate Leadership and Strategic Stand

India has taken a proactive approach since it recognises that climate change also significantly impacts water supplies, increasing the likelihood of floods and droughts. According to recent studies, significant climate change effects will force billions of people to relocate.

India's changing role in the climate talks will become clearer as COP28 starts. The world is watching India's contributions and commitments at this important summit, and time is of the essence.

Talks on mitigation strategies to lower greenhouse gas emissions, adaptation plans for developing countries, financial talks to boost support for climate action in these countries, and addressing loss and damage from climate change are all on the agenda for COP28. The idea of a fair transition to a low-carbon economy, the roles of non-state actors, and the application of innovation and technology to climate action will also be covered at the conference.

At COP28, India has a few priorities that stand out. First, India plans to promote the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA), established in September 2023, at the conference as it gains traction. The alliance wants to boost biofuels, a market expected to grow dramatically, but getting OPEC+ members to support it would not be easy.

Second, given the necessity of reasonably priced cooling in a country with a large population, India hesitates to accept a global commitment to cut emissions connected to cooling. The promise, created by the UAE, the host nation for COP28, and the Cool Coalition, seeks to reduce cooling-related CO2 emissions by 68 percent by the year 2050. One eagerly anticipates India's decision on this commitment.