Video of Women With Brooms Falsely Shared as Anti-BJP Protest in West Bengal

The video shows women from a village in Cooch Behar protesting against the construction of a liquor brewery.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
i

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

A video showing women standing with brooms and raising slogans is being shared on social media, where users are sharing it as visuals from West Bengal.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows women in West Bengal protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wanting the party to be removed from the state.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is from West Bengal's Cooch Behar, where women banded together to protest the establishment of a liquor distillery in Kuchlibari village.

How do we know?: A reverse image search on the video led us to a Facebook post which shared the same video on 3 September, with a Bengali caption.

  • Loosely translated, it said that the woman of the Kuchlibari area of ​​the Mekhliganj block of Cooch Behar district "launched a movement against the issuance of a new license to open government liquor shops" in the area, expressing concerns over the environment.

  • We also came across a report by Uttara Banga Sambad which carried the same visuals and was published on 2 September.

  • It noted that the women were protesting the construction of a liquor brewery, saying that it might lead to addiction among the youth in the area, causing unrest.

This is a translated version of the original report, which is in Bengali.

(Source: Uttara Banga Sambad/Screenshot)

  • The reported added that an excise officer told them that a person had applied for the construction of a brewery, but higher authorities had not yet permitted the construction.

Conclusion: A photo of women protesting the construction of a brewery is being shared to falsely claim that it shows women in West Bengal opposing the BJP.

